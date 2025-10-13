The Azerbaijan State News Agency

OFFICIAL NEWS

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in Middle East Peace Summit VIDEO

Sharm el-Sheikh, October 13, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt at the invitation of President of the United States Donald Trump and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the Middle East Peace Summit.

On October 13, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit was held.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, and they posed for photographs together.

Later, President of the United States Donald Trump greeted the Azerbaijani head of state, and the two leaders also posed for photographs.

The participants of the Middle East Peace Summit then gathered for a family photo.

During the summit, President Donald Trump recalled the Washington meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying: “Here he is; I just solved the war for this man. Azerbaijan, did you like my job? Where is your counterpart? Here he is. You guys are still getting along, right? They fought for 32 years, and in about one hour we settled, right? And they like each other now. Well, I think this is great.”

x x x

Following the summit, the signing ceremony of the peace agreement took place.

x x x

Following the signing ceremony, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a statement highlighting the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House. He said: “We have Armenia and Azerbaijan. That’s a little war that we stopped. When I met them, it was in the Oval Office. They fought for like 31 years or some crazy number. And they had seated one on one side of the Oval Office. By the time we finished — in one hour — they were both hugging each other. Now they are friends and they are getting along. So I want to thank you both. That’s incredible. Really incredible.”

