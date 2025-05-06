President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Prime Minister of Belarus VIDEO

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, on May 6.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the strong friendship and mutual trust underpinning Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, and described Prime Minister Turchin’s visit to Azerbaijan—one of his first since his appointment—as a reflection of the close partnership between the two nations.

The President emphasized the importance of further developing economic and trade ties in line with the spirit of the existing political relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Alexander Turchin conveyed greetings from President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked the Prime Minister to extend his regards to Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Noting that this was his first visit to Baku, Alexander Turchin shared his deep impressions of the capital’s development.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to further expand bilateral economic and trade cooperation. In particular, they emphasized the significance of producing Belarusian automotive equipment at the Ganja Automobile Plant and establishing service centers for this equipment in various regions of Azerbaijan. They also explored prospects for joint production in elevator systems, household appliances, and the agricultural sector—including livestock farming, dairy production, meat processing, and poultry farming—as well as the implementation of experience exchange in these areas. Relevant instructions were assigned to the Intergovernmental Commission.

The participation of Belarusian companies in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories was noted with satisfaction. Prime Minister Turchin mentioned that he would visit these areas to observe the progress firsthand.

The importance of sharing experiences in urban planning was also underlined.

President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum in 2026 and invited Belarus to take an active role in the event.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.