President of European Volleyball Confederation visits Alley of Honor
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
Roko Sikirić, President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), accompanied by the executives of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), visited Thursday the Alley of Honors.
The CEV President and federation’s delegation paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at his tomb.
They also honored the memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician, Zarifa Aliyeva by placing flowers at her grave.
The delegation then proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves.
