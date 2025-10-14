President of Pakistan receives Azerbaijani and Turkish parliament speakers
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari received Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş on the sidelines of the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye in Islamabad.
The meeting focused on further strengthening relations among the three countries and peoples, including interparliamentary cooperation. The sides emphasized that close political contacts and successful cooperation contribute to bringing nations and states closer together.
Highlighting the positive impact of parliamentary relations on the friendly and fraternal ties between the countries, the participants stressed the importance of the trilateral cooperation mechanism among the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye. They also hailed the effective collaboration of the legislative bodies of the three countries within international parliamentary organizations.
The meeting lauded the current high level of bilateral and trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye, as well as the contributions of the parliaments in this regard.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
