President of Rwanda Paul Kagame pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku
Baku, September 20, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.
He paid tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
President Paul Kagame then viewed Baku from a panoramic point and was briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the city’s redevelopment efforts.
