President of Somali Municipal Workers Union visits BHOS

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

President of Somali Congress of Trade Unions (SOCOTU) and Somali Municipal Workers Union (SOMWU) Mohamed Osman Haji Ali and Executive Vice President of SOCOTU Hamdi Abdul Kadir Osman visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

As part of the visit, the guests met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov to discuss the possibilities of establishing academic cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and higher education institutions in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Elmar Gasimov noted that the Somali citizen, who was awarded the Heydar Aliyev International Educational Grant last year, is studying at the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS.

BHOS aims to increase the number of international students from Somalia in the 2025/2026 academic year and beyond. By studying at this leading university, they will gain valuable knowledge and experience in engineering, information technology and business.