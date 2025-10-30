Rabat joins Türkiye in celebrating national holiday

Rabat, October 30, Chouaib Brhadda, AZERTAC

A solemn ceremony was held in Rabat to mark the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. The event was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa İlker Kılıç, Turkish diplomatic, military, and civilian officials, as well as Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour.

According to AZERTAC’s correspondent in Morocco, the ceremony drew a large audience, including Moroccan and foreign dignitaries, notable diplomats such as Ambassador of Azerbaijan Nazim Samadov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Sailaukyzy, as well as ambassadors from Asian, American, Arab, and African countries, representatives of civil society organizations, and members of national and international media.

The ceremony began with the reading of a message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who paid tribute to Turkish martyrs, expressed gratitude to veterans, and congratulated all Turkish citizens, friends of Türkiye, and guests sharing in the joy of the National Day.

Ambassador Mustafa İlker Kılıç described the occasion as a source of pride and honor, symbolizing the resilience and sacrifices of a nation that rose from the ashes under the leadership of its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He highlighted the Republic’s comprehensive development and significant progress over the past 102 years, which laid the foundations of modern Türkiye.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Moroccan government, Minister Ryad Mezzour congratulated the Republic of Türkiye, its people, and its leadership on the occasion of National Day, praising the close and fraternal ties between the two countries.

The celebrations also featured artistic performances that combined traditional Turkish dances and songs with musical interludes by a contemporary Moroccan ensemble.