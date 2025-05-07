Renowned Italian professor Franco Cozzani visits BHOS

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Franco Cozzani, one of the world’s most influential scientists, a renowned Italian professor, and a European Commission expert with over 30 years of experience in energy, theoretical physics, and nuclear energy, has visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

During his visit, Professor Cozzani met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov. The meeting focused on potential cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, innovation, and energy technologies.

The professor also delivered a presentation titled "Renewable Energies: Panacea, Illusion or Useful Contribution to Our Needs," in which he shared insights on the increasing global relevance of renewable energy and recent technological advancements in the sector.