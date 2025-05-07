Representatives of Institution of Mechanical Engineers visit BHOS

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

The foreign delegation, including Chairman of IMechE's International Volunteer Network for the Middle East and Africa Dr. Muhammad Uneeb, IMechE Country Representative for Azerbaijan and Georgia Jeyhun Alizade, and IMechE Representative for Azerbaijan and Georgia Mehdi Mehdizade, took a tour of the university campus.

Then, the guests met with BHOS Vice-Rector for Education and Scientific Affairs Sevda Zargarova and BHOS Vice Rector for Strategic Development Guldana Hidayatli. During the meeting, the sides discussed the scientific and educational environment at BHOS, student opportunities, and international collaborations in the field of engineering.