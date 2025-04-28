Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Embassy of South Korea in Azerbaijan, Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy Kim Changsoo and Senior Assistant for Economic Affairs of the Embassy Arzu Umarova visited the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR.

During the meeting with Vice-rector for Strategic Development of the university Guldana Hidayatli, discussions focused on the expansion of academic cooperation with South Korean universities and the potential support from the embassy in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint programs and research initiatives in the fields of engineering, energy and information technology.

The meeting also discussed the issues of creating conditions for talented students from South Korea to study at BHOS, starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, including conducting introductory events, implementing scholarship programs and providing information support in this area.