The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

Bucharest, November 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani media officials held a meeting with the Romanian senators, as part of their visit to the country.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC); Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; and Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania.

The discussions covered strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation and institutional dialogue between the two countries, exchange of expertise in the fields of media and law, as well as information security and combating disinformation.

Addressing the meeting, Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, briefed the senators on Azerbaijan’s audiovisual policy, its expertise in media regulation, as well as the reforms, which had been implemented in the country in these fields over the recent years.

In turn, the Romanian side shared its legal expertise in the field of media and law.

Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, provided detailed information about the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani media towards enhancing the international cooperation and the progress made in ensuring the information security. He added that the bilateral collaboration with Romania would contribute to enhancing regional media cooperation and mutual trust.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, highlighted the legal reforms implemented in media development and tackling disinformation.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov said that such meetings strengthen the humanitarian and institutional foundations of the Azerbaijan-Romania relations.

Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș recalled the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Romanian Senate Mircea Abrudean, describing the meeting as a clear indicator of excellent development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the peace efforts in the South Caucasus, activity of the Azerbaijan-Romania interparliamentary friendship group, energy and media diplomacy, as well as increasing the informational responsibility and fighting the propaganda.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated at the Romanian Senate’s plenary meeting, familiarizing itself with the activity of the legislative body, debate procedures, and decision-making mechanisms.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors' say at the trial of Armenian citizens
  • 03.11.2025 [21:51]

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors' say at the trial of Armenian citizens

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world
  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit
  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

President Ilham Aliyev: Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen
  • 03.11.2025 [14:17]

President Ilham Aliyev: Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen

President of Azerbaijan: Our language is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words
  • 03.11.2025 [14:13]

President of Azerbaijan: Our language is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words

President: In the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today
  • 03.11.2025 [14:10]

President: In the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today

President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state
  • 03.11.2025 [14:08]

President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state

President: Large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months
  • 03.11.2025 [14:05]

President: Large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the main driving force of our economy is the non-oil sector
  • 03.11.2025 [14:02]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the main driving force of our economy is the non-oil sector

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors' say at the trial of Armenian citizens

  • 03.11.2025 [21:51]

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.11.2025 [20:04]

® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

  • 03.11.2025 [19:34]

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

  • 03.11.2025 [19:30]

Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

  • 03.11.2025 [19:08]

Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

  • 03.11.2025 [18:34]

“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

  • 03.11.2025 [18:25]

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

  • 03.11.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:58]

1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

  • 03.11.2025 [17:48]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor

  • 03.11.2025 [17:10]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

  • 03.11.2025 [16:45]

® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids

  • 03.11.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

  • 03.11.2025 [16:28]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]
Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

  • 03.11.2025 [15:54]

New model of biometric passports launches in Kyrgyzstan

  • 03.11.2025 [15:47]

Iranian ambassador visits Nakhchivan

  • 03.11.2025 [15:47]

Prosecutors issue indictments during trial of Armenian citizens: Evidence confirm guilt of the accused

  • 03.11.2025 [15:35]

Woman found dead in mountains in northeastern Japan, bear attack suspected

  • 03.11.2025 [15:30]

Haiti declares three days mourning after Hurricane Melissa kills 30

  • 03.11.2025 [15:04]

Brazil opens three weeks of COP30-linked climate events

  • 03.11.2025 [14:20]

President Ilham Aliyev: Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen

  • 03.11.2025 [14:17]

President of Azerbaijan: Our language is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words

  • 03.11.2025 [14:13]

President: In the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today

  • 03.11.2025 [14:10]

President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state

  • 03.11.2025 [14:08]

President: Large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months

  • 03.11.2025 [14:05]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the main driving force of our economy is the non-oil sector

  • 03.11.2025 [14:02]

President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countries

  • 03.11.2025 [13:58]

President: We are working on very extensive programs with companies that have extensive experience in cybersecurity

  • 03.11.2025 [13:55]

President Ilham Aliyev: Artificial intelligence is now an integral part of countries' future development

  • 03.11.2025 [13:52]

Azerbaijani President: No second country has achieved a Victory as brilliant, complete, and absolute as ours

  • 03.11.2025 [13:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Funding for science in Azerbaijan has more than doubled over the past decade

  • 03.11.2025 [13:47]

President: I am confident that Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country

  • 03.11.2025 [13:44]

EU, Azerbaijan explore prospects for media cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrated with chess tournament in Rotterdam

  • 03.11.2025 [13:15]

Moldova runs for seat on UNESCO Executive Board for first time

  • 03.11.2025 [12:52]

Workers face worsening inequality without urgent reforms, UN agency warns

  • 03.11.2025 [12:43]

Germany`s Cologne hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. set to discuss alliance issues in annual security talks

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Scientists create cutting-edge DNA tool to predict a person’s age, origin

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters to compete at Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [12:37]

Early sound exposure shapes male and female brains differently, study finds

  • 03.11.2025 [12:23]

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Northern Afghanistan; 12 killed

  • 03.11.2025 [12:03]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 03.11.2025 [11:43]

1 dead, 60 injured after winds topple structure at university party in Brazil

  • 03.11.2025 [11:33]

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

  • 03.11.2025 [11:31]

Flags raised in Doha as leaders gather for UN social development summit

  • 03.11.2025 [11:29]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar kicks off Istanbul visit

  • 03.11.2025 [11:28]

20 killed, many injured in bus-truck collision in India's Telangana

  • 03.11.2025 [11:02]

At least 20 dead and 150 injured after magnitude 6.3 earthquake in north Afghanistan

  • 03.11.2025 [10:48]

Sinner triumphs in Paris to regain top ranking

  • 03.11.2025 [10:47]

5 killed in avalanche in Italian Alps

  • 02.11.2025 [21:29]

Event marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in Stockholm 

  • 02.11.2025 [21:25]

Türkiye, Iraq sign financing mechanism to advance water cooperation projects

  • 02.11.2025 [20:31]

"How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend"

  • 02.11.2025 [20:23]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Arab Parliament discuss prospects for further expanding relations

  • 02.11.2025 [19:56]

Supermarket explosion in Mexico kills at least 23

  • 02.11.2025 [17:16]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament participates in opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum

  • 02.11.2025 [17:11]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

  • 02.11.2025 [17:01]

No need for urgent Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin

  • 02.11.2025 [16:53]

Charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA Primary School

  • 02.11.2025 [10:56]

Syrian president to meet Trump at White House: Report

  • 02.11.2025 [10:29]

9 left with life-threatening injuries in UK train stabbing

  • 02.11.2025 [10:23]

Earthquake jolts Ismayilli district

  • 02.11.2025 [10:17]

“The Secret of Water” pantomime performance presented at Stone Chronicle Museum

  • 02.11.2025 [10:00]

Exhibitions open at Stone Chronicle Museum within “Art Weekend” festival

  • 02.11.2025 [09:39]

Azerbaijan judo team tops European Championship

  • 01.11.2025 [23:08]

Presentation of “Breath – Unity of Word and Sound” project held as part of “Art Weekend”

  • 01.11.2025 [23:01]

Journalists from Turkiye’s Kars, Erzurum, and Iğdır provinces visit Nakhchivan

  • 01.11.2025 [21:11]

“Glorious Victory” event held in Helsinki

  • 01.11.2025 [21:07]

Jubilee conference of Union of Azerbaijani Medical Workers in Germany held in Augsburg

  • 01.11.2025 [20:16]

Land of fire – Azerbaijan: one history, one destiny…

  • 01.11.2025 [17:22]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on working visit to Egypt

  • 01.11.2025 [17:18]

Eurasia Young Business Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 01.11.2025 [16:52]

Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's support

  • 01.11.2025 [16:38]

Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani youth in Oslo

  • 01.11.2025 [16:32]

Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

  • 01.11.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan, Switzerland enhance technical and scientific cooperation

  • 01.11.2025 [14:40]

Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand health sector cooperation – Several key documents signed in Baku

  • 01.11.2025 [14:29]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

  • 01.11.2025 [14:13]

President Ilham Aliyev: Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria

  • 01.11.2025 [12:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

  • 01.11.2025 [12:06]

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets with cardinals in the Vatican

  • 01.11.2025 [10:36]