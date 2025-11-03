Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

Bucharest, November 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani media officials held a meeting with the Romanian senators, as part of their visit to the country.

The Azerbaijani delegation included Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC); Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council; and Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania.

The discussions covered strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation and institutional dialogue between the two countries, exchange of expertise in the fields of media and law, as well as information security and combating disinformation.

Addressing the meeting, Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, briefed the senators on Azerbaijan’s audiovisual policy, its expertise in media regulation, as well as the reforms, which had been implemented in the country in these fields over the recent years.

In turn, the Romanian side shared its legal expertise in the field of media and law.

Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, provided detailed information about the projects implemented by the Azerbaijani media towards enhancing the international cooperation and the progress made in ensuring the information security. He added that the bilateral collaboration with Romania would contribute to enhancing regional media cooperation and mutual trust.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, highlighted the legal reforms implemented in media development and tackling disinformation.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov said that such meetings strengthen the humanitarian and institutional foundations of the Azerbaijan-Romania relations.

Senator Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș recalled the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Romanian Senate Mircea Abrudean, describing the meeting as a clear indicator of excellent development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the peace efforts in the South Caucasus, activity of the Azerbaijan-Romania interparliamentary friendship group, energy and media diplomacy, as well as increasing the informational responsibility and fighting the propaganda.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated at the Romanian Senate’s plenary meeting, familiarizing itself with the activity of the legislative body, debate procedures, and decision-making mechanisms.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent