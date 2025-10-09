Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan.
During a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, the Russian head of state said: “Thanks to your attention to this matter, our humanitarian ties have consistently remained at a high level.”
He stressed that Moscow, for its part, will do everything to maintain this positive momentum.
