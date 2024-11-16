SAP director: Azerbaijan should use artificial intelligence much more

Baku, November 16, AZERTAC

"I am delighted to see that the government of Azerbaijan capitalizes on the potential in urban mobility and digital government to tackle the climate change,” said Karolina Telejko, Goverment Affairs and Sustainability Director at SAP, as he addressed the high-level round table on Green Digital Action, co-organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

She added that in the fight against climate change, Azerbaijan, like other countries, should use artificial intelligence much more, monitor carbon emissions and achieve their management and reduction.