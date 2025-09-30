Schlumberger Limited explores geothermal energy potential in Garabakh

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Schlumberger (SLB) is exploring the geothermal energy potential in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region,” said the company’s Managing Director for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkmenistan, Jodi Wood, during her address at a panel discussion titled “Exploring Azerbaijan’s Potential in Solar, Offshore Wind, Blue and Green Hydrogen” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).

“Karabakh is characterized by high volcanic activity and hot springs. Water temperatures can reach 100–150 degrees Celsius, offering excellent opportunities for traditional steam power generation and the direct heating of homes and industrial facilities. SLB is implementing carbon capture technology globally, which is of great importance. Based on our current knowledge of existing wells and underground processes, we can introduce and further develop this technology in Azerbaijan. We already have three successfully implemented projects worldwide,” said Jodi Wood.