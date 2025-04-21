Serie A matches postponed in the wake of Pope Francis' death

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Following the death of Pope Francis, Serie A has postponed all four Serie A matches that were due to take place on Monday, according to BeInSports.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and a lifelong football fan, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed on Monday.

In the wake of that news, Serie A confirmed the four games scheduled to take place on Monday would no longer go ahead.

Torino had been due to take on Udinese, with Fiorentina facing Cagliari and Genoa going up against Lazio before Parma hosted Juventus in the late game.

"Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed," a statement read.

"The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course."

This news means Juve, who are fifth, will have a game in hand on their rivals for the Champions League places.

Lazio are only three points behind Juve, in seventh.