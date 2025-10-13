Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament pays working visit to Pakistan
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has paid a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to attend the 3rd trilateral meeting of the speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.
