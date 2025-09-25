THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

THE Eurasia Universities Summit 2025, co-organized by the State Agency for Science and Higher Education and the Times Higher Education (THE) International Rating Agency, with support from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education, continues with panel discussions in Baku.

A presentation on the topic “Opportunities for Using THE Sustainability Impact Rankings for Central Asian and Caucasian Universities” was held within the framework of the summit.

Following the presentation, discussions were held on “How Quality Assurance Can Drive Universities’ Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” and “The Role of Eurasian Universities in Combating Climate Change.”

The summit is attended by international speakers from various countries, with more than 300 participants from around 35 countries taking part in the discussions.

The event will continue with additional sessions and panel discussions throughout the day.