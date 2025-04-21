Title has to wait as Liverpool, Arsenal both win in Premier League

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Liverpool will have to wait a little longer to confirm this season's Premier League title following Sunday's action, Xinhua reported.

Although Liverpool fulfilled its part of the bargain with a 1-0 win away to Leicester City, which condemns the Foxes to a swift return to the Championship, Arsenal's win away to Ipswich means Arne Slot's side has to wait until at least Arsenal's midweek game at home to Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's late finish after Leicester had failed to clear a corner was enough to decide a match where both sides hit the woodwork in the first half, and edge the team closer to the title.

Arsenal may have had some tired legs after Wednesday's Champions League heroics against Real Madrid, but gave an assured performance to win 4-0 away to an Ipswich Town side that needs to win all of its games and hope that West Ham loses its remaining fixtures in order to stay up.

Leandro Trossard slid Arsenal ahead after 14 minutes, and with Arsenal controlling possession, Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead in the 28th minute after a lovely passing move.

Things got worse for Ipswich when Leif Davis was sent off for a crude lunge on Bukayo Saka, and Trossard's second goal and a late strike from Ethan Nwaneri completed the win for Arsenal.

Tyrique George and Pedro Neto scored late goals to see Chelsea overturn Alex Iwobi's first-half opener for Fulham and give their side three vital points in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Fulham was good value for the halftime lead, but Chelsea improved after the break, with George equalizing with his first Premier League goal in the 83rd minute and Neto powered in the winner in the 93rd minute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now safe from relegation after a 1-0 win away to Manchester United, who came back to earth after Thursday's Europa League heroics.

United coach Ruben Amorim made several changes to his side with defender Tyler Fredricson making his league debut, but Wolves took all three points thanks to Pablo Sarabia's 77th-minute winner.

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice, with Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard also on target as Brentford won 4-2 at home to Brighton, whose cause wasn't helped by Joao Pedro's 61st-minute red card for using his elbow.

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth, holding on for the second half with 10 men after Chris Richards was sent off.

West Ham could only draw 1-1 at home to Southampton. Jarrod Bowen's fine goal was cancelled out in added time by Lesley Ugochukwu's volley.