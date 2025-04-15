Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

A Turkish delegation, comprising members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye - Hulusi Akar, Şamil Ayrım, Sayın Bayar Özsoy, as well as Turkish Ambassador to the country Birol Akgün and others, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

As part of the trip, the Turkish delegation visited the Garabagh University.

Shahin Bayramov, Rector of the Garabagh University, briefed the delegation about the university’s activity, restoration, and its adaptation to the modern standards.

The visitors then observed the educational process and interacted with the students.

The visit was organized by the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and Office of the President’s Special Representative in the Shusha District.