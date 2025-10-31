TURKPA Secretary General hosts TİKA President at Secretariat

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan received President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Abdullah Eren at the TURKPA Headquarters. The visit was held on the occasion of Secretary General Hasan’s assumption of office.

Advisor to the TİKA President Sefa Bekar and TİKA Baku Program Coordinator Hayrettin Özçelik attended the meeting, which also brought together TURKPA Deputy Secretaries General Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, as well as Secretary of Commission Kadir Yaman.

Held in a cordial atmosphere, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the two institutions. Secretary General Ramil Hasan emphasized that TURKPA is developing new approaches to more effectively fulfill its responsibilities towards member parliaments in the legislative field. He also noted the strong support these initiatives have received from parliamentary speakers and relevant ministries during his official visits to member states.

Ramil Hasan highlighted the vital role TİKA plays across the Turkic world and its numerous achievements. He congratulated President Eren on his appointment and wished him success in his important mission.

TİKA President Abdullah Eren, in turn, congratulated Ambassador Hasan on his new position as TURKPA Secretary General, expressing confidence that he would make valuable contributions to the organization with his extensive experience in international institutions.

The meeting also addressed avenues for deepening cooperation between TURKPA and TİKA. Discussions covered international internship programs aimed at capacity building, sharing best practices in legislative activities among Turkic parliaments, and developing joint projects to promote the Turkic world’s agenda within the international community.