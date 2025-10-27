UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On October 27, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brigadier General Mohammed Saeed Alsalmi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

Welcoming the UAE representatives, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his satisfaction with hosting them in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, like in other areas, is successfully developing. The Minister underlined that the “Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise conducted in Azerbaijan for mutual experience exchange holds significant importance.

Brigadier General Alsalmi, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He noted that mutual visits and joint exercises play an important role in expanding cooperation between the Special Forces of both countries.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on several issues of mutual interest.

Later, the UAE delegation arrived at one of the military units of the Special Forces. The guests visited the bust to National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of victims, laid flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, the sides discussed the development of military cooperation. The guests were briefed on the activities and combat training of the Azerbaijani Special Forces.

Both sides emphasized that the joint special forces exercises conducted between the two countries contribute to enhancing the professionalism of servicemen and underscored the importance of continuing such cooperation.

At the end of the visit, the head of the UAE delegation signed the military unit’s guest book.