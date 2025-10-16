United Nations urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities amid civilian casualties

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 16, AZERTAC

The United Nations (UN) has called on Pakistan and Afghanistan to bring “a lasting end to hostilities” to protect civilians, following days of fighting that killed dozens and injured hundreds in both countries.

In a statement on Thursday, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged all parties to halt hostilities to safeguard civilians and prevent further loss of life. The mission reminded combatants of their obligations under international law to adhere to the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution to minimize civilian casualties. Earlier, Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban regime announced a 48-hour temporary ceasefire on Wednesday after border clashes.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted China’s recognition of the temporary ceasefire and its emphasis on seeking solutions through constructive dialogue. He stated that the move serves the common interests of both sides and contributes to regional peace and stability, welcoming and supporting the decision by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Separately, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, received a telephone call from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, during which they discussed regional developments. Prince Faisal commended Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in the region and highlighted the importance of collective efforts to ensure stability.