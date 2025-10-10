Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in the field of metrology

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation is actively participating in the MCV-2025 industrial exhibition taking place in Brno, Czech Republic, according to UzA. Within the framework of the event, an agreement on technical support for the Uzbek National Institute of Metrology was signed.

The document, concluded between the Uzbek National Institute of Metrology and the Czech Metrology Institute (CMI), aims to elevate scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

Under the agreement, the sides plan to collaborate in several key areas, including capacity building in metrology, the introduction of modern measuring equipment, the improvement of the certification system, the adaptation of laboratories to international standards, and the implementation of joint scientific and research projects.

The project also envisions bringing Uzbekistan’s metrology system closer to international standards and enhancing the export potential of the country’s industrial enterprises.