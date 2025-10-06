Visit of Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to U.S. continues

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), is on a visit to the U.S. state of Utah at the invitation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Stirling Foundation.

As part of his visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade attended the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Salt Lake City on October 4.

At the event, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office delivered a message to the participants.

In his address, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed greetings to the people and religious leaders of Utah on behalf of Azerbaijan — a country renowned for its multicultural values. He emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the spirit of tolerance and interfaith solidarity in Azerbaijan has become a global model.

The CMO Chairman hailed the growing friendship between religious communities in the United States and Azerbaijan and praised the inclusion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints into Azerbaijan’s multicultural family.

The address also expressed the Azerbaijani people's appreciation for the United States’ support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and efforts to promote peace in the region.

Chairman Pashazade specifically commended the Washington Summit held on August 8 and acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal contributions in this regard.

He further expressed gratitude to the Stirling Foundation on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and religious communities for its humanitarian support of demining efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The CMO Chairman also briefed participants on Azerbaijan’s contributions to intercultural dialogue, highlighting the “Baku Process,” the World Summit of Religious Leaders in 2010, and the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in 2024 within COP29 as key initiatives.

Underscoring that Azerbaijan is among the few countries where representatives of various religions have historically coexisted in an atmosphere of equality and mutual respect, Sheikhulislam Pashazade stated: “This tradition was established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and has been successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made significant contributions to promoting multiculturalism globally through her noble efforts, helping Azerbaijan become a respected voice in the international arena for intercivilizational dialogue and cooperation.”

As part of the conference, a film dedicated to the memory of the late president of the Church, Russell Nelson, was screened.

During his visit, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade also met with Stuart Adams, President of the Utah State Senate.

During the meeting, the President of the Utah State Senate made warm remarks about Azerbaijan and lauded the country’s multicultural model.

The events were also attended by Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, and Javanshir Pashazade, Member of the Milli Majlis.

The visit of Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, to the United States continues.