Yamato University makes presentation about Azerbaijan

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Japan, Fuad Muradov, Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, met with President Shinji Matsumoto and the students and faculty of Yamato University.

During the meeting, Fuad Muradov highlighted the history of the establishment of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, its initiatives, and large-scale projects.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation with the university, noting the great interest of Azerbaijani youth in studying in Japan.

Shinji Matsumoto spoke about the history, efforts and educational process of the higher education institution. He lauded Azerbaijani students’ growing interest in studying at the university.

Then, the Chairperson of the Committee presented a detailed report based on comprehensive facts about the history of Azerbaijan's independence, its stance in the region, commitment to advanced socio-political values, democracy, and rich multicultural traditions.

Finally, Fuad Muradov presented several books published with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora to the library of Yamato University.