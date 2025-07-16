Azerbaijan joins Multicultural Festival in Australia

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan was represented at the Multicultural Festival held in Brisbane, Australia.

According to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the event featured cultural displays from numerous countries, including Australia, Egypt, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, Japan, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and others. Each country set up a dedicated corner to showcase its national culture.

The festival highlighted traditional dances and games from participating nations, along with photo stands exhibiting their customs, traditions, and cultural heritage.

Azerbaijan’s corner was organized by Aytan Mammadova, Vice-President of the "National Association of Queensland Azerbaijanis," and her spouse, John Millett.

Visitors to the Azerbaijani corner were presented with national costumes, souvenirs, and other cultural artifacts reflecting the country’s history, traditions, cuisine, and rich cultural heritage.

The Azerbaijani display attracted great interest from festival attendees.