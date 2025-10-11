USCIRF Commissioner briefed about Azerbaijani diaspora activities in Ukraine

Kyiv, October 11, AZERTAC

Mohamed Elsanousi, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers, Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), met with Elshad Ibrahimov, Deputy Chairman of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine (UABD), in Kyiv.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on the current state of religious and national minorities living in Ukraine, their integration into the society, as well as strengthening the mutual understanding.

Describing the UABD as a cultural, humanitarian, and moral bridge between the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian peoples, Elshad Ibrahimov stressed that the Azerbaijanis have long been an integral part of the local society and remain committed to the multicultural values of the country.

He also highlighted the solidarity with the Ukrainian people demonstrated by Azerbaijani community since the start of the war in 2022.

Commissioner Elsanousi described the meeting as not only an introduction to the Azerbaijani diaspora’s activities but also as a reaffirmation of religious tolerance, multiculturalism, and international peace.

Representatives of Finland’s largest international aid organization, Finn Church Aid, also joined the meeting, emphasizing the importance of compassion, dialogue, and mutual respect among nations and religions.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent