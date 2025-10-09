YAP Deputy Chairman meets ambassador of Venezuela

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Tahir Budagov, the Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office, met with Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, the Ambassador of Venezuela to Azerbaijan, in the Central Office of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

During the meeting, the parties pointed out that the heads of state attach great importance to the development of relations between the two countries. The sides emphasized the broad potential for fruitful cooperation in various areas.

They said Azerbaijan and Venezuela maintain close cooperation on the global stage, including within international organizations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, defending each other’s interests and supporting each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Both countries, as advocates of a just geopolitical order, were noted to resolutely combat all forms of neocolonialism worldwide, grounded in the norms of international law.

During the meeting, prospects for future cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela were also discussed. They highlighted that the sincere friendship between the two countries creates a favorable foundation for establishing and developing relations between their ruling parties, with particular emphasis on the importance of strengthening ties among youth.