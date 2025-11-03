1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

Antalya, November 3, AZERTAC

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors, co-organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, continued with panel discussions in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The panel session on “Bringing international experience in the field of culture to Azerbaijan: opportunities for cooperation and prospects” was moderated by Nargiz Aliyarova, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist, professor, founder of the National Music and Global Culture Society.

Farid Jafarov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Culture, highlighted the importance of studying foreign experiences to promote Azerbaijani culture globally and convey it to the younger generations.

Other speakers at the event included Rashad Azizov, Director General of the Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARKA), Jamila Orujova, Founder of “Ophrys Art Gallery”, and Professor of Mersin University Toghrul Ganiyev.

During the session, the participants engaged in discussions on the implementation of joint projects in the field of culture, exchange of experience as well as opportunities for international cooperation.