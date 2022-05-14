Azerbaijan logs 4 new COVID-19 cases

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

4 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 14 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, the overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,668, with 782,904 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 55 others is underway.

“A total of 6,850,674 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.