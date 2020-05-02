Azerbaijan`s defense minister demands to be ready for hostilities

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army on May 2 at the Central Command Post.

First, memories of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and shahids who died for the independence and territorial integrity of the country were honored with a minute of silence.

In his speech, the minister of defense emphasized that the mass spread of coronavirus infection in the country was prevented thanks to the timely and effective instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He stressed that as a result of preventive measures taken, there are no cases of coronavirus infection were recorded among military and civilian personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The minister focused the attention of the army leadership on the fact that recently, due to the enhanced enemy provocative actions, the possibility of renewed hostilities has increased dramatically. Minister Hasanov gave specific instructions to strengthen all types of reconnaissance at the front line and in the depths of the enemy’s defense, to clarify plans for combat readiness, to provide comprehensive support for troops, and to check the readiness of military personnel to conduct intensive classes, training, and exercises.

The minister of defense demanded that commanders of all levels must be ready to suppress various provocations, decisively prevent the enemy from activating in all directions of the front, as well as be prepared for the conduct of hostilities.

Minister Hasanov instructed to hold high-level celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism and the 97th anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

At the end of the meeting, the defense minister gave relevant instructions on transferring weapons, military and specialized equipment to the summer operation mode, switching to the summer uniform of military personnel, strengthening medical control over the health status of servicemen, and ensuring their safety.