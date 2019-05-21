    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO

    21.05.2019 [10:43]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Sabunchu Railway Station Complex, and viewed the work done on the newly built Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line.

    The head of state first met with local residents and talked to them.

    The Sabunchu residents thanked the head of state for high attention and care.

    President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the railway station.

    Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed the head of state of the work done on Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line.

    President Ilham Aliyev then arrived at Bakikhanov and Keshla stations by a passenger train and viewed conditions created here.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2019 [11:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Russian Academy of Sciences VIDEO
    17.05.2019 [17:07]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ukrainian ambassador VIDEO
    17.05.2019 [15:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation VIDEO
    17.05.2019 [10:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev received ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of Muslim countries to Azerbaijan VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex VIDEO