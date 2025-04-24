® AzInTelecom participates in Space Technologies Conference

“AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), is participating in the Space Technologies Conference (“STC-2025”) being held in Baku.

At the event bringing together Eurasian space organizations, national satellite operators, and industry representatives, “AzInTelecom” LLC is presenting at a stand. The attendees of the event are provided with detailed information about the company’s products. Cloud technologies and digital solutions essential for representatives of various organizations in the space sector are being offered. The conference also presents valuable opportunities for expanding international partnerships.

The two-day event features insightful speeches from industry leaders, spotlight sessions, and panel discussions. Participants will gain exposure to advanced technologies and trends shaping the future of space.

As the country’s largest cloud service provider, AzInTelecom supplies a comprehensive range of cloud solutions to more than 250 organizations. The company is responsible for delivering the “Government Cloud” project and has developed AzInCloud — a self-service cloud platform designed for individuals and small businesses. Additionally, under the SİMA brand, AzInTelecom offers a variety of AI- and biometrics-based solutions, including digital signature, identity verification, and authorization for both citizens and institutions.