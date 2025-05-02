The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Nar supports training sessions for students

Known for its affordable offers and focus on the regions, Nar has organized training sessions for students of the Azerbaijan University of Technology (ATU) in Ganja. The initiative aims to strengthen students’ professional skills and better prepare them for the job market.

The sessions provided students with practical knowledge not only about the basics of mobile communication but also about gaining experience in the telecom sector and setting the right career goals.

Additionally, a special training was held for the university’s teaching staff to introduce the equipment and working principles of the Nar Laboratory located on campus. Thanks to this initiative, students will be able to explore mobile communication networks under the guidance of their professors and graduate with hands-on experience.

These seminars are held as part of Nar’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy focused on education and implemented in collaboration with Azerbaijan Technological University. Nar aims to train the students as skilled professionals for the job market of Azerbaijan and contribute to the development of country’s mobile communications sector.

Further details on Nar’s education-centered social projects are available on the official website, nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Türkiye
  • 02.05.2025 [18:18]

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification
  • 02.05.2025 [16:00]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine
  • 02.05.2025 [15:12]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform
  • 02.05.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64
  • 02.05.2025 [11:53]

Oil prices surge in global markets
  • 02.05.2025 [11:26]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli
  • 02.05.2025 [11:05]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan
  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union
  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

Court reveals that someone who held senior positions in Armenia was appointed as “minister” in self-proclaimed entity

  • 02.05.2025 [22:31]

International “President Cup 2025” regatta concludes in Mingachevir

  • 02.05.2025 [21:58]

International Carpet Forum in Baku gathers experts from 11 countries

  • 02.05.2025 [21:19]

Document confirming involvement of Davit Ishkhanyan and his brother in killing of Azerbaijani civilians in Garadaghli examined at Baku Military Court

  • 02.05.2025 [20:36]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister talks with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas

  • 02.05.2025 [20:08]

Erdoğan vows to make Türkiye global energy player

  • 02.05.2025 [19:41]

Azerbaijani and Georgian Institutes of Geography ink memorandum of cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [19:22]

Turkic states’ meeting in TRNC to achieve new momentum: Official

  • 02.05.2025 [19:05]

Baku hosts 4th Agribusiness Development Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [18:39]

Azerbaijan’s energy minister meets with Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts in Türkiye

  • 02.05.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team in group exercises win gold at 2025 RG European Cup

  • 02.05.2025 [18:07]

Azerbaijani President approves funding for repair and reconstruction of Pir Hasan Mausoleum in Mardakan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:50]

Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at Dushanbe Grand Slam 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [17:45]

Ahmad Ismayilov: Local media promptly reveal the true intentions of the parties conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan

  • 02.05.2025 [17:32]

US cedes little ground on key tariffs in talks with Japan, Nikkei says

  • 02.05.2025 [17:18]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds telephonic conversations with Foreign Ministers of Denmark and Panama

  • 02.05.2025 [16:53]

Azerbaijani, Turkish military seamen hold joint practical sessions

  • 02.05.2025 [16:44]

Manchester United, Spurs keep their European dreams alive with 1st-leg wins

  • 02.05.2025 [16:38]

Baku hosts International Carpet Forum

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

® Nar supports training sessions for students

  • 02.05.2025 [16:34]

Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal

  • 02.05.2025 [16:28]

QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand

  • 02.05.2025 [16:23]

Victim: My father died in captivity while being tortured by Armenian militants

  • 02.05.2025 [16:14]

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

  • 02.05.2025 [16:00]

S. Korean ex-PM Han declares presidential bid, pledges constitutional reform

  • 02.05.2025 [15:38]

China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts

  • 02.05.2025 [15:18]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine

  • 02.05.2025 [15:12]

Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes

  • 02.05.2025 [15:11]

Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony

  • 02.05.2025 [15:03]

Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid

  • 02.05.2025 [14:52]

Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships

  • 02.05.2025 [14:38]

New insight into the neurobiological roots of being a 'morning person' or 'night owl'

  • 02.05.2025 [14:21]

Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

  • 02.05.2025 [13:54]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

  • 02.05.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025

  • 02.05.2025 [13:20]

Experiment sheds new light on the origins of consciousness

  • 02.05.2025 [12:36]

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with students who will take part in TEKNOFEST-2025

  • 02.05.2025 [12:11]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

  • 02.05.2025 [11:53]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • 02.05.2025 [11:26]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

  • 02.05.2025 [11:05]

Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics

  • 02.05.2025 [10:59]

Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens creating serious humanitarian challenges: Foreign Ministry

  • 02.05.2025 [10:54]

Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation

  • 02.05.2025 [10:52]

Global study investigates whether humans flourish with age

  • 02.05.2025 [10:38]

Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety

  • 02.05.2025 [10:16]

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit

  • 02.05.2025 [08:22]
Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

  • 01.05.2025 [22:34]

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University

  • 01.05.2025 [20:54]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan

  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [20:45]

Baku hosts inauguration of 2025 RG European Cup

  • 01.05.2025 [20:16]

Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha

  • 01.05.2025 [20:06]

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

  • 01.05.2025 [19:45]

Apple must pay Optis $502 million lump sum in UK patent dispute, court rules

  • 01.05.2025 [19:24]

Ombudsman issues open letter of protest to Amnesty International's Secretary General

  • 01.05.2025 [19:14]

Dr. Borisov's research points to Egypt as the true site of the Garden of Eden

  • 01.05.2025 [19:04]

Netanyahu says 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson tied to wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension between India and Pakistan

  • 01.05.2025 [18:29]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

® Nar supported training sessions for students

  • 01.05.2025 [18:09]

Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program

  • 01.05.2025 [18:04]

Gunay Efendiyeva meets with Uzbekistan’s prominent figures of culture and art

  • 01.05.2025 [17:58]

EBRD, ELICA sign grant agreement for Egypt–Greece electricity project

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

India and Pakistan already sweltering in ‘new normal’ heatwave conditions

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

  • 01.05.2025 [17:20]

Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city

  • 01.05.2025 [17:04]

ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month

  • 01.05.2025 [16:57]

BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum

  • 01.05.2025 [16:56]

Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

  • 01.05.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [16:31]

® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner

  • 01.05.2025 [16:16]

Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • 01.05.2025 [16:14]

Video footage on David Ishkhanyan’s supporting occupation of Shusha shown in court

  • 01.05.2025 [16:11]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister

  • 01.05.2025 [16:11]

Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

  • 01.05.2025 [15:41]

South Caucasus Pipeline spends $18 million in operating expenditure and $6 million in capital expenditure in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [15:35]

® Youth representative of Azerbaijan participates in prestigious UN ECOSOC Youth Forum, highlighting “Green Innovation” and “Youth Leadership”

  • 01.05.2025 [15:34]

One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

  • 01.05.2025 [15:07]

Videos footage on Arkady Ghukasyan's presence in Shusha following its occupation shown in court

  • 01.05.2025 [14:57]

Sangachal terminal exported around 52.3 million barrels of oil and condensate in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [14:50]
State Commission: Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly VIDEO

2,398 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp

  • 01.05.2025 [14:39]

Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows

  • 01.05.2025 [14:30]

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.5m for major renovation of road linking 6 residential settlements in Gusar - ORDER

  • 01.05.2025 [14:28]

BTC carried nearly 600 million tonnes of crude oil

  • 01.05.2025 [14:10]

Global nuclear fusion project crosses milestone with world's most powerful magnet

  • 01.05.2025 [14:10]

Secretary General: Development of the Zangezur corridor opens up significant opportunities for Spanish business - INTERVIEW

  • 01.05.2025 [13:55]

bp: First gas production from West Chirag platform expected in late 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [13:16]

bp and its co-venturers spend around $213 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [13:09]

NATO mobile training team conducts course in Baku

  • 01.05.2025 [13:00]

Acting South Korean president resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election

  • 01.05.2025 [12:49]

Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

  • 01.05.2025 [12:41]

VanVleet and Thompson lead the way as Rockets avoid elimination, routing Warriors 131-116 in Game 5

  • 01.05.2025 [12:35]

Azerbaijani rowers claim bronze medals at International “President Cup 2025” regatta in Sugovushan

  • 01.05.2025 [12:34]

Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day

  • 01.05.2025 [12:22]

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [12:18]

Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete at U17 Victory Cup in Türkiye

  • 01.05.2025 [12:17]

Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, ICESCO ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 01.05.2025 [12:00]

New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours

  • 01.05.2025 [11:39]