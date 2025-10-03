ADA University hosts conference on “Role of higher education in climate transition”

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

A conference on the “Role of Higher Education in the Climate Transition” has kicked off at ADA University as part of the Baku Climate Action Week (Baku Climate Action Week).

Addressing the event, Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University; Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan, underscore the importance of coming together to discuss education and climate change issues.

“For more than a year now, we have been holding discussions on this topic and have reached a common conclusion: the role of universities in combating climate change is extremely important. Without education, research, and youth engagement, it is difficult to achieve progress in this process. That is why we consider it crucial to bring universities, education leaders, and young people together to unite efforts,” he mentioned.

Hasan Hasanli, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Science and Education, underlined the importance of young people's sensitive approach to climate issues and coming up with new initiatives.

The deputy minister also mentioned that the role of higher education in combating climate change extends beyond theoretical knowledge, requiring the application of practical skills and new technologies.

Noting that Baku is organizing such a week for the second time, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, said: “Climate Action Week has become a successful platform of global scale. Here, alongside government agencies, non-governmental organizations, private institutions, universities, and young people come together. We organize this event jointly with the London Climate Action Week team, and this is of great importance in terms of international cooperation,” he added.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev also touched upon the observations regarding the Caspian Sea level changes, stating that this issue is of strategic importance for the region: “Observations since the 1970s up to today show a significant decline in sea level. This poses real challenges for coastal settlements, infrastructure, and the economy. That is why it is vital to integrate these issues into the education system, raise youth awareness, and apply new scientific approaches.”

The event explores the key role played by universities, research institutes, technical training centres, and other higher education institutions in supporting the climate transition.