António Guterres: I am confident that agreement can be reached

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“And now is the moment to move from the initial positions and to find the areas of possible compromise,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, as he addressed the press conference held in Baku on Thursday.

“There is still time. It is impossible and I am confident that the agreement can be reached. For now, what matters is not what was the initial position of each party, but what matters is how to find a compromise that allows for ambitious result,” the UN chef added.