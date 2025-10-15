Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Advisor to German Chancellor

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, met with Günter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, in Berlin.

Hikmet Hajiyev shared the meeting on his X account, noting that bilateral and regional issues were discussed. He added: “The new era of peace in the region provides broad prospects for advancing our ties, as well as cooperation with the EU.”