Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Algeria, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, met with Ahmed Attaf, the country’s Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, on November 4.

Following a one-on-one meeting, the ministers continued discussions in an expanded format with delegations from both countries.

The discussions focused on topical issues on the Azerbaijan-Algeria bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional and global developments and the situation in the Middle East.

The officials hailed the current state of the Azerbaijan-Algeria cooperation relations based on mutual trust and shared values, stressing that the reciprocal visits contribute to enhancing the interstate relations between the two counties.

The FMs underscored the role of political consultations held between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in April of this year, as well as the meetings between the foreign ministers in comprehensively and systematically advancing the Azerbaijani-Algerian cooperation.

They commended cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The ministers highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan hosting high-level events of regional and global significance, discussing the upcoming OIC Summit and the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku in 2026.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for cooperation in such sectors as trade, investment, oil and gas, and renewables. The meeting addressed the role of increasing exchanges in the fields of education and culture and making extensive use of tourism potential in bringing the peoples of both countries closer together.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his Algerian counterpart on the latest post-conflict developments in the region and Azerbaijan’s large-scale restoration efforts in the liberated territories.

The meeting also addressed other bilateral and multilateral matters of shared interest.

Subsequently, the Foreign Ministers signed an Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Algeria on Establishment of a Joint Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

According to the ministers, this document serves as a key mechanism to boost cooperation between the two countries.