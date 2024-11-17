Azerbaijan Army holds events on 17 November - National Revival Day

Baku, November 17, AZERTAC

In accordance with the 2024 events plan, a series of events were held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of 17 November - National Revival Day.

The events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers highlighted the historical role of the National Revival Day, which is one of the main stages of the liberation struggle of the Azerbaijani people, in restoring the independence of the country. It was also emphasized that due to the political foresight and wisdom of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, independent Azerbaijan embarked on the modern path of development and mentioned that the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s policy is being successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

In addition, on November 17, 1990, at the session held by the Supreme Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with a new composition, it was emphasized that the restoration of the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is the beginning of the historical path from national revival to progress.

It was noted that thanks to the determination and far-sighted policy of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijan Army liberated the occupied territories during the 44-day Patriotic War and fully restored territorial integrity and state sovereignty. Today, 17 November - National Revival Day is celebrated with great pride and pride by the Azerbaijani people.

Within the events, the literary and artistic compositions and the others presented by the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, representatives of local culture and art, aroused great interest of the staff.