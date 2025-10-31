Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss development of economic partnership

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli met with President of the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) and CEO of FIB Belgium René Branders.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s importance for Belgium and the potential for economic cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, industry, energy, transport, and other sectors. The sides emphasized the importance of high-level discussions and reciprocal visits to strengthen these ties and expand mutual cooperation.

Belgian investors were invited to actively participate in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

The parties also reviewed the priorities of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium, the implementation of joint investment initiatives, and the potential organization of export missions.

The FEB is the largest employers’ organization in Belgium, representing more than 50,000 companies and 75 percent of private sector employment, and promoting sustainable development, social well-being, and good governance.