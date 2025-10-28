Azerbaijan, China increase transit shipments along Middle Corridor

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) under AZCON Holding, met with a delegation led by Ye Niuping, Mayor of Xi'an, People's Republic of China.

Rovshan Rustamov noted that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China in April 2025 marked a pivotal stage in the development of Azerbaijan-China relations. He emphasized that the Joint Statement on the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, along with agreements on international multimodal transportation and joint promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative signed during the visit, laid a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.

Rustamov added that ADY and the Xi'an Port are closely cooperating to enhance the Middle Corridor's capacity and increase cargo flows along the route.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Xi'an Port of China. The document was signed by ADY Deputy Chairman Arif Aghayev and Yuan Xiaojun, General Manager of Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.

The MoU provides for joint measures to create a favorable environment for international cargo transportation, improve service quality through digitalization, and expand multimodal transport links along the Middle Corridor within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.