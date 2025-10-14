Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi

Beijing, October 14, AZERTAC

Initiated by Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the World Culture Festival was inaugurated in Hanoi.

Held under the theme “Connecting – Sharing – Spreading Love,” the festival brought together representatives from 48 countries, making it one of Vietnam’s largest international cultural exchange events in 2025. The festival serves as a friendly gathering of cultures from around the world, showcasing nations’ traditions, customs, and pride. It aims to celebrate cultural diversity, strengthen friendship, and promote mutual understanding among peoples. The event also reflects the spirit of international solidarity in addressing global challenges, particularly climate change.

The festival’s space was filled with color and vibrancy through traditional dances, costume shows, international cuisine, and Vietnamese art performances carrying the message “The world beats together with love.” The participation of 45 cultural spaces and 34 international food booths added further dynamism to the World Culture Festival.

Two Azerbaijani pavilions, which became one of the highlights of the festival, displayed national souvenirs, books published by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Vietnam, photographs, and other materials reflecting the historic visits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam in 1983 and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh to Baku in 1959, as well as the meeting between Secretary General To Lam and President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Azerbaijan this May.

The Azerbaijani culinary booth attracted significant attention with traditional delicacies such as Karabakh ketesi, dolma, kebabs, dovga, shekerbura, shekerchorek, and Azerbaijani tea, introducing Vietnamese visitors to the richness of Azerbaijan’s gastronomy.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Ms. Ngo Phuong Ly, and other officials visited the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent