Azerbaijan, Malaysia explore interparliamentary ties

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Tan Sri Dato Johari Bin Abdul, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives commended the participation of Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation in the 46th AIPA General Assembly. He said that such inter-parliamentary platforms provide excellent opportunities to discuss issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments within international organizations, especially, with the joint activities within the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Touching upon the cooperation between the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Malaysia within interparliamentary organizations, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the significance of the 46th AIPA General Assembly in this regard.

The sides also highlighted the cooperation prospects of the Azerbaijani and Malaysian Parliaments, noting that meetings and negotiations confirm the success of the ties between the two countries’ legislative bodies.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis highlighted the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus, the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories and the large-scale restoration efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur by the Government.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova shared her thoughts on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process in light of the latest working trip of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Washington, D.C.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern.