Azerbaijan presides over World Association for Development of Philately

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The management structure of the Executive Committee of the World Association for the Development of Philately (WADP), operating under the Universal Postal Union (UPU), has been determined for the upcoming 2026–2029 cycle.

Following online voting conducted on the official website of the UPU, Azerbaijan was elected to the presidency of the WADP. Sitara Huseynova, Director of the Stamps Department of “Azerpost” LLC, was elected Chair of the World Association for the Development of Philately.

The composition of the WADP Steering Committee for the 2026–2029 term was approved as follows:

- Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Azerbaijan, Romania

- Africa: Kenya

- Arab Region: Tunisia

- Asia-Pacific Region: China, India

- North America and Western Europe: Belgium, Spain

- Latin America and the Caribbean: Chile

Azerbaijan continues to play an active role in all strategic directions of the Universal Postal Union. The country is already a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC), serves as co-chair of one of its working groups, and is also represented in the Administrative Council (CA).

During the 2025–2029 term, Azerbaijan will actively participate at all levels of the UPU’s activities, enabling it to promote national interests and strengthen its position in the global postal sector.