Azerbaijan summons French ambassador to Foreign Ministry

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

On November 20, Anne Boillon, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan expressed its objection to France's targeting of the Azerbaijani Presidency on the eve of and during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In this regard, it was emphasized that the calls for a boycott of this prestigious UN event, which Azerbaijan was hosting, France’s encouragement of several heads of states to refrain from attending, and the adoption of a resolution by the European Parliament that unfairly criticized the Azerbaijani presidency and global efforts to combat climate change, particularly through France's efforts at the outset of COP29, were unacceptable.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that France’s actions, which include supplying massive arms to Armenia and promoting militarism and revanchism, undermine the peace process.

France was strongly urged to cease its actions targeting Azerbaijan and jeopardizing the normalization process.