Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

As part of the working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the opening ceremony of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference.

The event showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions shaping the oil and gas industry, as well as the latest advancements in energy, digitalization, and renewable transition strategies. “We also shared Azerbaijan’s experience in energy transformation and the ongoing efforts to advance a sustainable and diversified economic model,” the minister said on X.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Gordon Birrell, bp’s Executive Vice President for Production and Operations, on the sidelines of the event.

The discussions covered opportunities to enhance energy supply, and advance exploration and production projects in the oil and gas sector. They also reviewed prospects for establishing new connections across the Caspian Sea, Asia, and Africa regions, as well as assessing broader investment potential.

The meeting highlighted the mutual prospects of diversifying joint activities between SOCAR and bp, built on reliable partnership and strengthened regional synergy.