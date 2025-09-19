Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis hosts conference marking State Sovereignty Day

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

On September 19, a conference dedicated to the State Sovereignty Day of Azerbaijan was held in the Milli Majlis as part of the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty."

Addressing the conference, Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov noted that in Azerbaijan, the year of 2025 was declared the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" by a Presidential Decree. This declaration is due to two significant anniversaries: the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution and the 5th anniversary of the country's Victory in the Patriotic War. He underscored that today the Azerbaijani people have an independent and sovereign state, which is their grand dream.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev stated that in the preamble to the Constitution, the protection of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was proclaimed as one of the basic objectives. He noted that despite the fact that the Azerbaijani lands have been under almost 30-year occupation, the Azerbaijani people have not lost their determination and have constantly taken steps towards restoring their territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Other notable speakers underscored that the declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" is of great political and legal significance.

In conclusion, Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov emphasized the importance of joint efforts towards the future development of the Azerbaijani state and people, strengthening independence and sovereignty.

Publications dedicated to the life and activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, as well as copies of the Constitution of Azerbaijan published in different years, were demonstrated at the event.