AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure
Baku, September 26, AZERTAC
AzerGold CJSC has launched a new initiative to support the socio-economic development of regions and enhance the well-being of local communities.
As part of the initiative, road grading and leveling were carried out on approximately 10 kilometres of unpaved roads in Gushchu village of Dashkasan, as well as on the road to the nearby Guytul village. In addition, pipes were installed along the roads in Gushchu village to manage floods and mountain water flows. Damaged sections of the land were filled, and the roads were evenly resurfaced.
This initiative reflects AzerGold CJSC’s commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. The company plans to continue such infrastructure projects, along with initiatives focused on environmental protection and the social well-being of local communities.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
EANA elects new President
- [14:04]
AZERTAC participates in EANA conference in Athens
- 25.09.2025 [23:00]
Release from the Press Service of the President
- 25.09.2025 [22:28]
Interparliamentary cooperation discussed with UK delegation at Milli Majlis
- 25.09.2025 [22:13]
President: Let us together build a world where justice is not selective
- 25.09.2025 [21:23]
President: We won, both in war and in peace
- 25.09.2025 [21:21]
President: Almost 40 % of our energy will be generated by renewables by 2030
- 25.09.2025 [21:13]
Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto
- 25.09.2025 [20:35]
Azerbaijan joins 36th session of CIS Interstate Council on Hydrometeorology
- 25.09.2025 [20:34]
Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 25.09.2025 [20:07]
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in emergency management
- 25.09.2025 [20:03]
Albania interested in expanding healthcare cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 25.09.2025 [19:52]
Moderate Party proposes limiting profits from criminal gangster rap
- 25.09.2025 [19:41]
AzerGold CJSC achieves new international certificate
- 25.09.2025 [19:38]
Baku Initiative Group organizes international conference at UN
- 25.09.2025 [19:36]
Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs to bring down costs in tough autos market
- 25.09.2025 [19:23]
Chinese team implants artificial heart in world's youngest, lightest patient
- 25.09.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General visits Uzbekistan
- 25.09.2025 [19:13]
AZAL to operate flights to nearly 50 destinations in new travel season
- 25.09.2025 [18:28]
Pakistani Prime Minister, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh meet in New York
- 25.09.2025 [18:05]
THE Eurasia Universities Summit continues with panel discussions
- 25.09.2025 [18:01]
Azerbaijan’s Speaker, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate talk over phone
- 25.09.2025 [18:00]
Cabinet of Ministers holds session on draft 2026 budget
- 25.09.2025 [17:48]
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance
- 25.09.2025 [17:17]
ADA University hosts opening ceremony of 1st Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue
- 25.09.2025 [16:50]
® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”
- 25.09.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan
- 25.09.2025 [15:17]