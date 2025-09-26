AzerGold CJSC restores rural roads and improve infrastructure

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

AzerGold CJSC has launched a new initiative to support the socio-economic development of regions and enhance the well-being of local communities.

As part of the initiative, road grading and leveling were carried out on approximately 10 kilometres of unpaved roads in Gushchu village of Dashkasan, as well as on the road to the nearby Guytul village. In addition, pipes were installed along the roads in Gushchu village to manage floods and mountain water flows. Damaged sections of the land were filled, and the roads were evenly resurfaced.

This initiative reflects AzerGold CJSC’s commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. The company plans to continue such infrastructure projects, along with initiatives focused on environmental protection and the social well-being of local communities.