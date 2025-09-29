Baku Climate Action Week 2025 gets underway

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

The Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025) kicked off on September 29.

The event is one of the key fixtures on the region’s climate calendar, bringing together world leaders, experts, investors, entrepreneurs, youth, and communities to focus on climate solutions.

The program features high-level political dialogues on energy, finance, climate adaptation, small and medium-sized enterprises, and just transition.

Sessions moderated by youth, offering fresh perspectives on climate governance and action, will also be held. In addition, sector-specific roundtables will bring together industry and innovation leaders, as well as entrepreneurs engaged in green technologies.

As part of BCAW2025, the focus will be on accelerating climate action and fostering solution-oriented collaboration among governments, businesses, academia, and community representatives.