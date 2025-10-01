Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

A panel session on “Shaping Azerbaijan’s Future: Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities and Communities” was held today as part of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2025).

Moderated by Anna Soave, Head of Country Programme at UN-Habitat Azerbaijan, the session focused on building environmentally friendly, efficient, and resilient cities, examining how urban planning and smart city innovations can strengthen resilience to climate risks, reduce emissions, and promote sustainable lifestyles. Case studies and tools for implementing scalable smart infrastructure in Azerbaijani cities were also presented.

Addressing the session, Elmar Mammadov, Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out important “smart city”, “smart village”, and “green city” projects in the liberated territories. He highlighted the “White City” project in Baku as a notable example of transforming a polluted area into a green city.

Other speakers, including Paul Toyne, Head of Sustainability (Group) at GRIMSHAW; Abdinassir Shale Sagar, World Urban Forum Coordinator at UN-Habitat; and Lin O’Grady, Lead of the Smart Cities Initiative at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), emphasized that rapid urbanization, climate change, demographic shifts, and migration are posing significant challenges for cities worldwide.

The panel further discussed climate resilience of cities, health and community inclusion, policy and planning, financing, international cooperation, and governance and citizen participation in smart cities.